Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:SIG traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.86. 43,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,565. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,133,000 after buying an additional 377,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 593.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 237,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 202,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

