Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. 9,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. Silgan has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 108.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

