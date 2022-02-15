Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

SLGN traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,178. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,431 shares of company stock worth $4,119,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 108.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

