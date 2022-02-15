Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.500-$11.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.76. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $104.12 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 157.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.