Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sims stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

