SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.68. 9,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,631. The company has a market cap of C$106.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.44. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$4.43 and a 52 week high of C$13.88.

In related news, Director Atul Sharma sold 3,000 shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.58, for a total value of C$37,730.10. Insiders have sold a total of 18,300 shares of company stock worth $230,838 in the last 90 days.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

