SJW Group (SJW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect SJW Group to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SJW opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

