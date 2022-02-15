SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.24

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKIL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft in the fourth quarter worth $457,500,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SkillSoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $33,102,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in SkillSoft by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 843,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $15,003,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.