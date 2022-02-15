SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 239,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of SLM worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SLM by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,447,000 after purchasing an additional 89,305 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SLM by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,939 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 875,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 280,541 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,151,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

