SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGH. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,611. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

