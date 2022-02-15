Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

SMFKY stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

