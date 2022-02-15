SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.64.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$28.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.79. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$24.70 and a 12 month high of C$38.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

