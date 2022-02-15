Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SWAG opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Software Acquisition Group Inc III (SWAG)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.