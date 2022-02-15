Sohu.com (SOHU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a net margin of 108.01% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sohu.com stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

