SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.83

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.83 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.35). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.35), with a volume of 3,609,749 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOLG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.76) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.76) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 44 ($0.60) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get SolGold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £591.80 million and a P/E ratio of -23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.54.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.