Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sonder in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sonder in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SOND stock opened at 7.85 on Monday. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of 7.00 and a fifty-two week high of 11.00.

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

