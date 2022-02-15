Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

SBSI stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.35.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

