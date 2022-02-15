SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.05 Million

Brokerages expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to announce $169.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $179.10 million. SP Plus reported sales of $119.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $600.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $610.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $722.55 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $789.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SP stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 2,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.70. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $642.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,041,000 after acquiring an additional 111,846 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after acquiring an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 47,882.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in SP Plus by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 866,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.