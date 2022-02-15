Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Up 66.2% in January

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Spartan Delta stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

DALXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.