SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,120 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.59. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

