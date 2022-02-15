SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523,532 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.39% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $135,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

