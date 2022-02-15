SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $147.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.62. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $136.07 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.