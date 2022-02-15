Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPB. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

