Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of SAVE opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.