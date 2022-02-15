Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

