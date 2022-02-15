Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.52-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.62. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.580 EPS.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.56. 775,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,447. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

