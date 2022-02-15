Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Critical Survey

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A Twitter -3.77% -3.21% -1.68%

45.5% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and Twitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $462.55 million 8.61 $17.41 million N/A N/A Twitter $3.72 billion 7.68 -$1.14 billion ($0.24) -148.70

Sportradar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sportradar Group and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Twitter 2 16 13 0 2.35

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.31%. Twitter has a consensus price target of $56.46, suggesting a potential upside of 58.21%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Twitter.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Twitter on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. Its products and services include Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

