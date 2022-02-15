Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.480 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 19,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,292. The company has a market cap of $510.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

