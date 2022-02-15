Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRLP. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. 1,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

