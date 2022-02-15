Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.93% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $24,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $75,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $215,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SFM stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.