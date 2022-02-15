srnArt Gallery (SACT) Price Reaches $0.0704

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $281,438.90 and approximately $16,868.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.64 or 0.07045035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,343.31 or 1.00107645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00049285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002871 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

