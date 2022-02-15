Stakenet (XSN) Price Hits $0.0627 on Major Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and $30,886.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00244812 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014975 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005501 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002423 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000875 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 128,067,123 coins and its circulating supply is 124,528,078 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

