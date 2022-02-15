Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.45% of Standex International worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth $17,384,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 447.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $105.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.