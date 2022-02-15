Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $164.33 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.85 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.