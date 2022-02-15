Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Stellantis worth $24,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 37.1% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Stellantis by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,666,000 after buying an additional 9,544,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,519,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

