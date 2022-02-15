Step Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $842,688.96 and approximately $1.61 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.49 or 0.07031433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,182.31 or 0.99876540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

