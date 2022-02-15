Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Steven Madden worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506,152 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 293,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 289,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,364,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.64. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.