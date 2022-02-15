Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after acquiring an additional 508,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,197,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $87.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

