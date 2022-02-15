Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,074 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,437% compared to the typical volume of 200 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,905,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,217. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,471,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,105.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 427,266 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after purchasing an additional 394,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,316,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

