Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,074 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,437% compared to the typical volume of 200 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ EUFN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,905,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,217. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
