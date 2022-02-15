StockNews.com Downgrades Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Sell

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,145,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,086,686. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average of $148.61. The stock has a market cap of $330.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,493,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

