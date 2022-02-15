StockNews.com Lowers Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) to Sell

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $14.02. 559,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,974. The company has a market capitalization of $624.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.40. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

