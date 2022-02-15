StockNews.com Lowers Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to Hold

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $38.10 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $39.35.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.