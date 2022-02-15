StockNews.com Lowers Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) to Hold

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of LILAK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,749. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.