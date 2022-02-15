StockNews.com Lowers Model N (NYSE:MODN) to Hold

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $25.62 on Friday. Model N has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.41 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth $220,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

