StockNews.com Upgrades FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to “Buy”

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NYSE FF opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $325.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,972,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 55,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 419,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 50,867 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.