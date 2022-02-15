Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Shares of SLF opened at $53.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $99,675,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $84,720,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

