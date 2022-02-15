Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 849.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 251,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 225,221 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.