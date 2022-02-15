Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.04.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.72 on Tuesday, hitting C$37.12. 4,518,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,823,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.51. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.62.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

