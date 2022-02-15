Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $1.40 on Monday. Sunlink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.62.
Sunlink Health Systems Company Profile
