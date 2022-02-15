Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 153.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Amundi acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $108,703,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $27,058,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 535,618 shares during the period.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

